Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds sings Arcane

Definitely the hit animated series Arcane, from League of Legends, It has been a very popular project which continues to reap the rewards of their hard work, such as the aforementioned 9 nominations for Annie Awards, which are something like the Oscars in the world of animation.

So we do not doubt that since its launch at the beginning of November, it has managed to immediately become a project with many followers under its belt.

All this was obviously possible given that its animation and story are made with great quality and of course, that like any other successful series, its soundtrack also resonated in the gamer community as well as in those who have enjoyed its episodes, said soundtrack quickly gained a lot of popularity on digital platforms such as Spotify.

And something that happened a few days ago and caused a stir, was that Dan reynolds, vocalist of Imagine dragons he sang the opening song of the Netflix series live while he quietly waited for a League of Legends game to start.

Obviously this event had a great impact on the group of lucky players with whom the singer shared a game.

And it is that, during a recent live broadcast, Dan Reynolds, vocalist of the American band Imagine dragons, joined content creator Drew’s group “Midbeast” to play some games of League of Legends.

And in a random moment, while the game was loaded, decided to sing the Enemy chorus, the song that we can hear in the opening credits of Arcane.

Act with which naturally, both the content creator and the live viewers showed great emotion, because after listening to the impressive bass and treble notes of Dan reynolds, many of us would surely have.

Although this is a purely cool and unexpected act, it does not represent the first approach of the American band with the MOBA universe.

Since, in case you don’t remember, In 2014, the song Warriors came out, which served as League of Legends World Championship anthem in that year’s edition, added to the fact that on some occasions the group has shown that League of Legends is to their liking.

Since both Dan Reynolds and the rest of the members of Imagine Dragons are fans of the video game and now we know that the series has also been to his liking.

During an interview, the vocalist affirmed that the whole band plays a lot whenever they have the opportunity and even confessed that they were late to a concert because of the game.