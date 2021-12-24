Since Capcom changed the perspective of its survival horror par excellence with Resident Evil 4 we have not had any similar to the first with those fixed cameras, for example. Now they are all shoulder view like Resident Evil Revelations or first person view like Resident Evil Village.

Even remakes icons such as Resident Evil 2 or Resident Evil 3 opted for a similar style, leaving behind what was experienced with those first forays into PlayStation and company. Hence we depend on the community of modders to revive something much more similar, like the promising Resident Evil Revisited for PC.

Work of Elric and AndrewCoyte along with the help of other fans of the saga, we are before a mod for the classic Resident Evil 2 that gives us a completely new story, to the point of offering locations created for the occasion. Although if he draws attention for something, it is for putting us in the shoes of Trent, an Umbrella employee who is forced to collect information from the Spencer mansion and its secret laboratory. All this placing the facts shortly after what happened precisely in that place at the end of resident Evil.

There are, therefore, areas that will be familiar to us, such as the mansion itself, but we insist that it will have other completely new places, as well as characters and enemies. Apart from the official teaser We also leave you with the video of the channel Residence of Evil, which was precisely the one that discovered it for us.