Images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are filtered: we tell you everything we know so far

In previous days we had talked about various leaks, renders and other information about the new family Samsung S22, however today we have real images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The filtered images give us certainty about several characteristics that have been predicting about this model.

Computational photography: the big bet of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra continues to bet on computational photography

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has four rear cameras and a depth sensor that are shaped like a drop of water, although the design is a bit different from what the brand had previously presented.

According to leaks, the cameras will have these characteristics:

108MP main camera

12MP Ultra Wide

A first 10MP optical zoom 3x telephoto

And a second telephoto but with 10x zoom of 10MP

As we can see, they are the same characteristics as the Samsung Galaxy S21, so it can be intuited that surely, like the other members of the family Galaxy S22, will use computational photography technology.

As for the front camera, we can see that it continues in the center of the screen in the form of a hole, like previous smartphones.

The S22 Ultra would be the new “Samsung Galaxy Note”

Something that had been speculating a lot was about the S Pen, and the images confirm that this version will again have this element. This makes us wonder what Samsung will do with its Note line if the S22 Ultra start wearing the S Pen every year.

There is nothing left but to wait for the official departure of the family Samsung Galaxy S22 to be able to know the newest that the South Korean brand will present to us, and of course Unocero will be on the lookout to bring you the best information.