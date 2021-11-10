Recently, the launch window for Gotham Knights seems to have leaked, a title with which we know that Batman’s adventures in video games will continue to expand even more. However, this time we will not have the famous Dark Knight as the protagonist. Now they have come to light images of a Batman game that would have been canceled a while ago, and they look spectacular.

These images were shared on Twitter by the user @ArkhamVideos. Here, he tells us that this is concept art for “a canceled game,” and that they were published and created by concept artist Goran Bukvic. In addition, it details that what we see in the images could be a pretty early design of the costumes for Damian and Bruce Wayne in the title that would have served as a sequel to Arkham Knight. The artist Goran Bukvic has a profile on ArtStation where we can see more of this conceptual art, of which he clarifies that «I had a great time with them“But you can also take a look at the rest of his work.

Concept art “for a canceled game” posted by Concept Artist Goran Bukvic.

These could be early designs of Damian’s and Bruce Wayne’s Batman suits from WB Games Montreal’s canceled sequel to Arkham Knight. SOURCE: https://t.co/2PAQELoj7h (found by u / thebananapeeler2 on reddit) pic.twitter.com/Pn94c1u4cA – Batman Arkham Videos (@ArkhamVideos) November 9, 2021

Bruce Wayne would have been replaced by Damian in the sequel to Arkham Knights

It is interesting to see that Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. Montreal They thought about releasing a sequel for Arkham Knight sometime. This was the last game in the saga to be released, and it came to complement the stories known in Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Origins. Now, we can’t help but wonder what the title would have looked like if it had reached port.

The sequel to Arkham Knights would have presented a future with Batman and his son, Damian. In this universe, Damian he would have taken the witness from his father, and it would have had a much darker story than what we saw in previous titles. The game was canceled in 2017, and since then the subject has not been touched more. A real shame.