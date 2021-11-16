IMAGENUS, HIGH SPECIALTY LABORATORY

Imagenus is the laboratory of high specialty and diagnostic capacity that has certified doctors and specialist technicians to provide a satisfactory service to its patients and treating doctors with excellent differentiators such as:

Direct telephone contact between the Imagenus doctor who performs and interprets the study and the patient’s treating doctor.

One hour after the study carried out, the study image (s) can be viewed by email.

Receipt of studies for up to one year.

Women’s Clinic, a space dedicated to conducting exclusive studies for women. They are mostly done by female staff.

Double review of studies by specialist doctors.

Imagenus laboratory has Certified Radiologists with high specialty

On the other hand, their team includes anesthesiologists, endoscopists, cardiologists, general practitioners. As well as nuclear physicians, internists, neurologists, audiologist, and nuclear consultant.

Finally, uniting the added values ​​of the cabinet that combines digital equipment and the aforementioned personnel make it possible to carry out highly specialized tests within which are:

1.- BIRADS standardized report in charge of highly specialized breast doctors with added tools in the area of ​​Tomosynthesis and Magnetic Resonance with a dedicated breast antenna.

2.- Arterio-venous vascular Doppler ultrasonographic studies and penile Doppler with Alprostadil.

3.- Ultrasound studies with elastography application. (Hepatic, breast, muscular and thyroid).

4.- Ultrasound studies in pediatric hip and transfontanelles in neonates.

5.- Cardiac studies by magnetic resonance and tomography.

6-. Sedation service for adults and children in MRI / CT / PET / Prostate Biopsies.

7.- Biopsies guided by ultrasound of the prostate, breast and thyroid.

8.- Articular magnetic resonance imaging.

9.- Sonographic muscle studies with high frequency linear transducers.

10.- Three-dimensional tomographic studies.

11.- Quantification by resonance in the determination of hepatic steatosis.

12.- Multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging of the prostate.

13.- PET / CT and nuclear medicine. With state-of-the-art radiopharmaceuticals.

Imagenus currently has two branches in Mexico City

LOCATION:

POLANCO Anatole France 146, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11550 Mexico City, CDMX.

COYOACÁN Av. México Coyoacán 346, Gral Anaya, Benito Juárez, 03340 Mexico City, CDMX.

PHONE 55 9183 0040

SOCIAL NETWORKS

FACEBOOK IMAGENUS

INSTAGRAM @IMAGENUSMX

