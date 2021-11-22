‘The Office’ is a much loved series and comes up constantly when it comes to the greatest television comedy of all time. Its virtues are many, but one of the aspects most loved by the public was the couple formed by Jim and Pam, something of which John krasinski was so aware that the only time he refused to shoot something was a scene in which he had to be unfaithful to the character played by Jenna fischer.

“I remember saying things that I never thought I would say”

The actor has made this surprising confession in statements granted for the book ‘Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office’, making it clear what their motives were for ending up little less than forcing Greg daniels, creator of the series, to eliminate it:

It’s the only time I remember putting the brakes on. I remember saying things that I never thought I would say like “I’m not going to shoot it.” I think there is a point to which you can take the audience. They are very dedicated and we have shown a lot of respect towards them. But there is a time when if you go too far, they will never come back. And I think if you show Jim being unfaithful, they’ll never come back.





The scene in question would have happened during a work trip to Florida in the eighth season of the series and would have involved showing Jim kissing Cathy, the character played by Lindsey broad, who even today is harassed by fans due to his time in the series. However, Daniels still thinks it was a good idea.

I think the fans knew what was to come. They were very comfortable with what they were receiving and needed them to worry because maybe they were going to receive an unhappy ending, so that they would be happy when they had a good one.

Daniels’s argument is not bad, but personally I think that the main person in charge of the saga ‘A quiet place’ was right to motivate his dismissal, and you?