‘Pez Espada’ is an emblematic hotel located in Torremolinos, Málaga, which, since its inauguration in 1959, has positioned itself as a forerunner of the ‘Architecture of Relaxation’ in the region and was the meeting place chosen by numerous celebrities from around the world during the golden age of the 20th century. In 2020, Azora European Hotel & Lodging, the owner of the establishment, and its manager, Med Playa group, decided rehabilitate and reposition the hotel, trusting ILMIODESIGN for the design of common areas.

Thus, in this new intervention, the study has remodeled the common spaces of the hotel with the aim of restoring its original splendor with a sophisticated and current style. His performance has created a differentiation between the various areas of the hotel offering spaces that go ‘in crescendo’ from a fresher and more relaxed style for the outdoor areas, to a marked drama and theatricality present in the hotel lobby.

As a common thread of the different areas, they have been used images of the hotel’s original architecture, as well as celebrities who stayed there and that they starred in some of the most notable situations and anecdotes in its history.

Similarly, ILMIODESIGN has repeatedly used the graph with the image of swordfish in the design of elements as varied as tiling, pergolas, ceilings or even lamps. Thus, although an aesthetic differentiation has been created between the spaces based on the formality of their use, they all have a connection and are the result of the same objective: relive the golden years from the ‘Pez Espada’ hotel.

The hotel opens to the public through spaces such as the lobby, the Hall of Fame and the lobby, where Andrea Spada and Michele Corbani, founders of ILMIODESIGN, have treated with great I respect original elements such as its wooden paneling, the famous mural painted by Pierre François or its emblematic swordfish sculpture that currently presides over the reception desk behind a large window with gilded frames.

its characteristic floor and columns irregular shapes are unified thanks to the creation of a golden longitudinal tongue that accentuates the division between the lateral and central spaces. The latter is characterized by its careful lighting by means of large circular chandeliers and specific elements that bathe the sinuous curves of the columns.

Both in the lobby and in the Hall of Fame, they have generated small spaces for interaction for guests through the arrangement of furniture, the use of mobile elements, such as curtains, and fixed elements, such as design arches, typical of a contemporary reinterpretation with art deco touches.

The establishment also has different rooms designed for leisure and enjoyment, among which the Mediterranean Room stands out, where the furniture maintains an elegant and sophisticated aesthetic, but due to its festive atmosphere and its direct views of the sea, the Italian duo has opted for a vibrant turquoise blue to dress the walls, reducing the seriousness of the space. Once again, lighting plays an important role, which is why many of the luminaires have been specially designed by ILMIODESIGN exclusively.

For its part, in the outdoor area, its terrace stands out for the large mural by Rita Hayworth and by the visual game created by the combination of mint green and white colors, both in the furniture and in the flooring itself. A reproduction of the swordfish sculpture crowns the views of the sea. What do you think of the result of the reform?

Photographs | Rubén Ortiz More information | ILMIODESIGN

