Illustration shows the crossover between Evangelion and Metroid

Metroid Dread it was not only a huge success for Nintendo and MercurySteamIt also helped revitalize the franchise. Thanks to this new exclusive from Switch, fans were reminded of how amazing this series can be in the right hands, and as a result, we’ve had some pretty cool tributes.

One of these tributes imagines a hypothetical crossover between Metroid and Evangelion, showing us what the IP of Nintendo within the world created by Hideaki Anno.

Dennis Osaj, digital artist, shared via Twitter this incredible fusion of a titanic EVE, but with a design inspired by the suit that Samus aran carried throughout the entire saga of Metroid:

It seems that Anno He no longer intends to return to the world of anime, because in a recent interview, the Japanese creative revealed that he preferred to focus on creating films live-action. You can know more details about this in the following link.

Editor’s note: Interestingly, both franchises fit in very well with each other. We know that thematically they don’t share many similarities, and while it’s nearly impossible for an official crossover to ever take place, at least we already have an idea of ​​what it might look like.

Via: ComicBook