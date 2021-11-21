Salvatore Ferragamo, grandson of the founder of the house of the same name.

With this project, the surname Ferragamo also began to be associated with the world of hospitality and Salvatore Ferragamo, son of Ferruccio and grandson of Salvatore, has been in charge of transferring the values ​​of a brand associated with the universe of fashion to new grounds. In addition to operating as a hotel, the project also includes the production of wines and organic products that are used to feed guests and in the gastronomic projects developed under this umbrella.

Sustainability, the use of clean energy, obtaining organic certifications and the creation of unique experiences are some of the pillars on which Il Borro’s reputation has been built. In light of the pandemic, all of them have become more relevant to travelers who have had an awakening of consciousness. “Sustainability has become very important for everyone and I think its application has been the main effect of the pandemic. Of course, there is also a sense of detachment. Travelers don’t want to be in crowded places. We are a hotel located in the country with 1,100 acres of land. It is a medieval town, so you step out of your room and walk through the cobbled streets of the town. This is a very different experience from being in a big city, staying in a huge hotel ”, assures Ferragamo from Italy.

Il Borro was acquired by the Ferragamo family in 1993.

In the same way, he ensures that the perception of luxury has also been transformed. Beyond abundance and excess, new experiences point to a more discreet way of enjoying life’s small pleasures. “Staying in a 1,000-year-old medieval village that has been perfectly restored is a truly unique experience. At the same time, we have the products that we grow here, literally 100 meters from the restaurant, ”he adds.