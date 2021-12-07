Ikea: the place where dreams deco in format low-cost they come true (or at least that’s what we think). The Swedish giant’s designs are a real temptation when we seek to draw a height decoration on a tight budget. The editors of Jared declare ourselves fans of various decorative elements and furniture that have the Ikea seal and these are our great favorites.

Anabel Palomares

Anabel is a lover of ceramics and it is not surprising that she chose this set of ornaments with a natural essence. “I love these kinds of pieces, since they can be put on a wooden tray, inside a glass bell, on a shelf next to the books or combining it in the living room with some plants (I am an absolute fan of filling the house with plants) “, he points out.





Sjalsligt cactus ornament set. 15 euros.

Pepa Lopez

We leave behind the small decorative elements to talk about chairs. Pepa López defends that she loves “chairs made of natural materials such as rattan or bamboo. With them a rustic touch is given to the house, very casual and boho chic. In summer they lighten the atmosphere with that tropical touch, but in winter with a good decorative cushion they become very homely furniture. In addition, its tones combine very easily with any color or decoration. “





Voxlov bamboo chair. 79 euros.

Charlie

Creating a unique and eye-catching decoration is also suitable for those who want to buy at Ikea. Charlie proposes us a piece that is part of the limited edition Karismatisk. Specifically, a large floral patterned blanket that would be the queen of the living room or bedroom.





Karismatisk floral motif blanket. 40 euros.

Belén Colino

Within the Ikea catalog there are so versatile pieces that we can place in different rooms and change as we please. Colino refers to how useful it is to have a mirror of considerable dimensions: “In every house you have to have a large mirror and this one is simple and ideal for any corner: corridor, hall, room or dressing room “.





Nissedal mirror. 49 euros.

Maria Barba

Although there are fans and detractors of this type of furniture, open closets are ideal for those fashionistas who are organized. María Barba recommends a minimalist model that she has located in a room that she uses as a dressing room and office.





Hemnes open cupboard. 149 euros.

Maria Yuste

Yuste refers to an element that cannot be missing in the house of someone who works from home: a good desk table. The Lillasen model is the one he has in his office and, as he points out, is very useful, “although it is only suitable for those who work with little material.”





Lillasen bamboo desk. 139 euros.

Lucia Gavela

One of the strengths of Ikea designs is that they sometimes allow us to play customization. Lucía advises us on a tabletop that you can organize as you wish “with the hooks and shelves that are bought separately, it’s very DIY but Ikea version. The truth is that I put everything: makeup, pens, notebooks, earrings or rings “.





Skadis pegboard. 20 euros.

Audrey

For many of us, having a dressing table is one of their dreams in code. deco. Audrey adds that “as a lover of beauty, I would love to have a site dedicated exclusively to taking care of myself and putting on my makeup, with a good light and where I can have all my well-ordered cosmetics at hand. Thus, a wide table with drawers, shelves and others is a great addition “.





Mickie desk table. 75 euros.

Patricia de la Torre

We talk about storage again. In this case, Patricia de la Torre tells us about the Pax line. Specifically, of one of the cabinets in this collection: “We have it at the entrance and my dream is a huge dressing room all made with pax. I like it a lot because you can add modules and make it smaller or larger,” he adds.





PAX white wardrobe. 291 euros.

Maria Llanos

María Llanos reminds us the benefits of Ikea’s Stockholm collection. “The sideboard is the most beautiful thing for me,” he declares. In addition, he adds that “my favorite piece of furniture was one from 2017, a Stockholm mesh wardrobe. There were very few units and it comes out in Wallapop from time to time.” So we can stay tuned if we love this design too.





Stockholm sideboard. 399 euros.

Carolina L.

Carolina recommends another standing mirror. Specifically, the Ikkornes model. Comment: “I like its simple and minimalist design in natural wood tone, I also love the idea that from behind you can hang some pieces of clothing“.





Ikkornes mirror. 79 euros.

Anna Pardo

Finally, a servant. Small soft rugs create warmth in the environment and give a lot of play: if I get tired of having it on the floor, I can place it on top of an armchair. In winter I put it on the desk chair, so while I work I am warm and comfortable.





Ludde rug. 49 euros.

