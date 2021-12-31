Ikea is one of the companies that continues to suffer from problems in the supply chain and warns of an increase in the price of some products.

For months, different crises have been suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic that go beyond the shortage of semiconductors that continues to hold back different industries and that will probably not end in 2022. There has also been a lot of talk about the problems in supply chains which have mainly affected maritime transport.

You may have felt it in some way when trying to buy a product from Ikea that was not available or has slightly increased in price. For days that the same company has been responding to customers who complained about the situation through from your Twitter account.

According to the same company, on supply problems: “As this is still ongoing, it is necessary to increase prices on many of our products.“And it is something according to the market.



In an article published yesterday in The Guardian a spokesman for the furniture giant commented that the increase in prices “is approximately an average increase of 9% in all countries and the product range”.

The same person also clarified that this It is due to the exceptional nature of the situation, but they want to return to the previous prices because “Affordability remains at the heart of our business and our focus will always be to continue to offer quality and sustainable home furnishings at an affordable price for many people.”.

According to the Guardian article, the price increases are higher than the announced 9% figure and in some products soared in the UK by as much as 50%. For example, there are desks that went from 99 to 150 pounds.

No matter how established Ikea had its entire system, it has been impossible for the company to stay isolated from the crisis in the supply chain and for now there is no end on the horizon. So this global increase in price will continue.