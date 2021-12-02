Perhaps, if you are not used to reading the salmon-colored pages of the newspaper, its name does not sound familiar to you, but Ingka Group owns 90% of the multinational business. In addition, this year he also became a co-owner of Ikano Bank (specifically with a 49% stake). The objective is to democratize financing services among groups that, a priori, may have greater difficulties in accessing loans.

As part of the deal, Ikea describes it like this: “Currently, there are a lot of people and companies that are financially viable candidates for loans, but they are still underserved.” It refers, for example, to students, freelancers, part-time workers …

With this new step, Swedes take a more proactive approach to providing financial services, starting with a smaller amount and increasing the time, or using new data sets that help better understand customers.

The firm thus aims to be increasingly affordable and accessible: “We are now offering a wide range of financing services for all aspects of life at home. become a long-term trusted partner for all home related financing needs“Ikea explained through a press release.





And when they say everything is everything: from home insurance to furniture leasing and home solar panel loans from Ikea. In this way, they promise to create Intuitive and competitively priced financing experiences and solutions based on the way clients understand and use financing.

The focus will be on digital customer experience and in increasing the speed of flexible and convenient digital financing and payment solutions, integrating fully into the merchant’s shopping experience. The Ingka Group already offers financing to Ikea customers through Ikano Bank in 8 European markets and in Switzerland they have started offering home insurance in Switzerland.

Photos | @ikeaspain