At present, noise pollution is an environmental factor that we cannot pass up. It’s not just about traffic noise or other kinds of outside factors. It can also occur inside your apartment. How many times has a washing of dishes or dragging chairs taken you out of a moment of concentration? Ikea wants to come to the rescue with some sound absorbing curtains.

With the new Gunnlaug curtains from Ikea you will no longer have to change rooms or resort to noise-canceling headphones. This product will help you keep noise under control in a certain place in your home. All this without losing your decorating style and spending much less money than with other types of solutions. You can use the SY hem strip to shorten the curtains without sewing.

Ikea claims that its Gunnlaug curtains are made of chenille yarn. This, in combination with the special braiding of the fabric, makes the curtain absorb sound. “It dampens the echo or reverberation in medium and high frequency waves, such as the sound of dishes or cutlery,” the company says on its website.

The manufacturer further explains that the package includes two curtains. Each one is 300 cm long and 145 cm wide, and weighs 1.61 kg. “Gunnlaug sound absorbing curtains work best when they form pleats 9-15 cm from the wall,” says Ikea. And for better protection against noise, Ikea recommends combining the qualities of the Gunnlaug with other absorbent materials. For example, carpets, fabrics, furniture (even upholstered), beds and cushions.

How much do Ikea’s new Gunnlaug curtains cost in Spain and Mexico?

The new Gunnlaug curtains from Ikea are now available for purchase in white or gray. On Spain They can be purchased through the company’s website. Its price is 59 euros. In the case of Mexico, The price is 1,499 Mexican pesos, but the sale is not available on the web, at the moment …