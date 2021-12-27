There is a myth or false belief about how inadvisable it is to have natural plants in the bedroom because supposedly “they rob us of oxygen and emit carbon dioxide” damaging our health and hours of sleep.

However, it has been proven that the percentages of oxygen they consume and CO2 they emit are too low as to affect our health. To get an idea, hypothetically spoken, it would be more harmful to sleep with another person in the same room because it consumes much more oxygen than plants.





This adds to the growing need for connection with nature that has arisen in the home as a result of the pandemic, as reflected in the latest edition of the report Life at Home from IKEA. The need to integrate plants into interior spaces is increasing more and more and it is not by chance.

To know first-hand what benefits having plants in the bedroom have, and to give us some tips to integrate them smoothly into this room, we have spoken with Manuel Delgado, interior designer of Ikea.

Benefits of having plants in the bedroom





• Connection with nature: The plants in the bedroom help us connect with open spaces and the outdoors, which gives us a greater sense of space and freedom, even in small bedrooms.

• Relaxing effect: Its shapes and tones have a highly relaxing effect on people that favors the creation of calm, warm and welcoming environments that significantly improve the quality of sleep.





• Air quality: Plants function as a purifying filter, so having plants in the bedroom helps us improve the quality of air we breathe when we sleep.

• Insulating effect: Plants also function as thermal and acoustic insulators. Having plants in the bedroom windows helps us to reduce the noise levels that come from outside and to filter the entrance of natural light, refreshing the room in the summer months, at the same time that they provide a feeling of warmth and shelter in the rooms. colder periods.

Tips for integrating plant into the room





• Lighting and size: It is not necessary to use large plants to create a feeling of contact with nature. It is enough to work small plants in groups or blocks in some corner of the bedroom to give that green touch that transmits well-being and relaxation. If, on the contrary, we have a spacious bedroom, a large plant will help us to further reinforce that feeling of the outdoors, of course, always taking into account the natural light we have to know what type of plant to choose and which one it is. the best place to locate it.

• Auxiliary furniture: Using auxiliary furniture that takes up little space, such as stools or trolleys, will help us to create that green corner anywhere in the bedroom quickly and flexibly.

• Not all plants are worth: It is very important to take into account the types of plants that we choose. In this case, indoor plants, which do not need much light or direct exposure, which are also resistant to changes in temperature so that they survive in all seasons: succulents, ivy and ferns are a good idea.





• Small bedrooms: If our bedroom is small, hanging plants or taking advantage of the shelves in height to locate them is a good option to give that natural touch without losing space. If we also incorporate textiles and accessories in wood and natural fibers, we reinforce that feeling of connection with the outside that we are looking for.

• Artificial: Not all people are good at taking care of plants or they just don’t have enough natural light in the bedroom. In these cases, artificial plants become a good alternative to create that green and natural atmosphere that will help us relax and disconnect.

