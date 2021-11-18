Ikea has expanded its section “we have lowered the price” that includes many basic and furniture of those that never hurt such as chairs, side tables, cabinets, storage boxes …

As an alternative to the official festival of consumerism or Black fridaAnd, Ikea celebrates its Green Day week these days where Ikea itself becomes a buyer of its second-hand furniture to which it then gives a second life. A sustainable way to celebrate these dates that far from taking you to burn the card, it can suppose some extra income.

In addition to the previous initiative, these reduced prices in more than two hundred articles (which we know if they have something to do or not with such an important date) are very useful for us. complete or do a good review of the whole house. Especially when it comes to buying what we really need.

And it is that among its discounts there are many articles of those very useful throughout the year. So forget about buying the Christmas tree, the Christmas decorations or the poinsettia in this section (those are not discounted). These discounts are designed to enjoy Ikea products at home all year round.

Winter 2021 news – IKEA

Among their discounted items are those of the BESTÅ and EKET series so that you can have a combination like the one in the image with a significant discount. Composition of TV cabinet and wardrobe, in white / gray and light / dark gray with measures of 180x40x170 cm. Normal price € 304 and now 274 euros





As in the cover image, this bean bag is very practical at the entrance or in the living room with a dome or extra seat. This is one of those Ikea furniture -which doesn’t look like Ikea- because of its classic lines. Impossible to “get tired” of this piece of furniture that will give you extra comfort.

The STRANDMON footrest model, in beige Kelinge fabric (corduroy), has a normal price of € 99 and now 79 euros





A timeless line bedside table with a comfortable drawer. It is the TYSSEDAL bedside table in white and measures 51 x 40 cm. Normal price € 89 and now 79 euros





The NISSAFORS cart is also the kind of versatile piece that can be useful in any corner. In the bathroom, in the kitchen or in the office or in the hall, you can use it to have more space to store kitchen utensils, office supplies or gloves, keys … Available in black, red or white and with a size of 50,5x30x83 cms. Its normal price is € 29 and now 24 euros





The more versatile side table It is the GLADOM model. Its base is a tray and in addition to being a side table, it can be a nice little table, as in this case. Available in various colors, it has a size of 45×53 cm and its normal price is € 20 and now 16 euros





A practical chest of six drawers. The TYSSEDAL model with a size of 127×81 cm now enjoys a discount Price € 249 and now 229 euros





The INGOLF kitchen or dining chair with an aged stain finish goes from a price of € 50 at 40 euros





And to complete and better organize the bathroom and give it extra storage capacity, the GODMORGON tall cabinet is perfect. With measures of 40x32x192 cm in white finish it has a normal price of € 119 and now 99 euros

Accessories and accessories with discounts at Ikea





Updating textiles, including curtains, is a good way to change the look of your home and give it more thermal comfort. The LENDA model curtains of curtains and tie-backs in turquoise gray with measures of 140×300 cm were previously priced at € 25 and now only 20 euros





We continue with textiles. It is the turn of the BRÖNDEN short pile rug. Made by hand, it has a size of 170×240 cm. Its normal price is € 299 and now 249 euros





An essential complement for the work or study area, for the entrance or for the bedside tables is this little lamp. The NÄVLINGE model in light blue. Normal price € 19 and now 15 euros





A plant at home never hurts. You can add a green touch with the FEJKA artificial plant. 9 cm high, it has a normal price of 9 € and price now 7 euros





The practical and beautiful basket gray felt with Pudda brass button and pleat (which fits perfectly in the EKET wardrobe) with measures 28x28x23 cm it has a normal price of 10 € and now 8 euros





TAVELÅN decorative trays allow you to make the most of all the available space. Ideal for putting everything from cutlery and spices to combs and nail files. Two pieces are included and if you stack them they will take up even less space. Normal price € 8 and now 6 euros / 2 units





KORKEN glass jars are perfect for confiting and storing sauces and other prepared foods. 1 liter clear glass jar with lid normal price 2 € and now 1.50 euros

