FILE PHOTO. An IKEA sign next to the company's new store in Riga, Latvia. September 2, 2018.

Ikea is a multinational recognized worldwide for its wide range of manufacturing and sales of furniture, appliances and other household items that originated in Sweden more than seven decades ago. This store has a presence in several countries and, now, it will arrive in Colombia with offices in Bogotá and Antioquia.

A few months ago it was known that Ikea would arrive in Bogotá by opening a store in the Mall Plaza shopping center, previously called Calima. Now, the multinational would also be interested in expanding its business in Colombia with a second store in Antioquia, specifically in the Viva Envigado shopping center.

Now, it should be clarified that the arrival of the multinational to Colombia will still take time, since the store in Bogotá will open in late 2022 or early 2023, This is due to the delays that the health emergency has caused in this operation. For its part, the second announced store would start operating in 2024.

The Swedish furniture and decoration company has announced that it will invest in Spain around 150 million euros in the next three years within an ambitious expansion and transformation plan with which it hopes to generate about 750 new direct jobs in the country.



The regional media El Colombiano, spoke with the Market Manager for Ikea Colombia, Hasbleidy Castañeda, about the importance of the arrival of the multinational to Antioquia and the details about how this new store will be. The woman explained that “It will have more than 18 thousand square meters of surface and will provide the complete IKEA experience, projecting its inauguration for the second half of 2024.”

According to the woman, the ideal of the multinational household products was to have the best locations in Bogotá and Medellín, as well as achieve national coverage through the online sales channel with which they will reach Colombians “with accessible design products that contribute to improving their quality of life and that of their families ”.

The regional media also noted that This news was celebrated by Grupo Éxito, through Juan Lucas Vega, vice president of real estate, who pointed out that “today Viva Envigado is one of the shopping centers with the highest traffic in the city, with more than 2 million visitors per month ”. Vega added that the arrival of IKEA to Colombia is really great news for the economic revival and commercial innovation in the country.

This is how the construction of Ikea in Bogotá progresses

Currently, the store that will be located on Carrera 19 between Avenida NQS and the Paloquemao Market Square in Bogotá, is still in the process of adaptation and is expected to be delivered by the end of the year, so that the multinational can have it ready in the last days of 2022 and start operations in 2023.

EFE / EPA / OPEN SULTAN / Archive



For now, it is known that this place will have 13,000 square meters of surface and will be three floors. While about the store in Antioquia, Portafolio pointed out that it will have two levels of sales area, an additional module of parking lots and photovoltaic plants, which will contribute to the generation of renewable energy.

For its part, the Viva Envigado shopping center is one of the assets that makes up the Viva Mall, a group specialized in the development and operation of commercial real estate spaces in Colombia, made up of Grupo Éxito and Fondo Inmobiliario Colombia, FIC.

In fact, Juan Lucas Vega, vice president of real estate, said that “We celebrate the third anniversary of Viva Envigado with this great news. Ikea comes to the Shopping Center as a great commitment to the economic reactivation of the country, innovation, constant transformation and the consolidation of our commercial offer, which has been one of our great challenges during this time ”.

About Ikea it is known that the multinational is one of the most famous in Spain and other European countries, with more than 400 stores around the world, but in recent years it has shown interest in entering the Latin market.

