The Eternals movie has already been released and undoubtedly one of the most prominent characters is Ikaris.

Attention SPOILERS. At the end of the movie, The Eternals They must decide whether to allow the birth of a new Celestial, which will cause the destruction of Earth or whether to stop the process. So the team is divided between those who are for and against this. Ikaris (Richard Madden) he wants to continue with the Celestials’ plan and tries to stop the rest of his companions who want to avoid him.

When he reconsiders and realizes what he has done, he is ashamed and leaves the Earth and goes directly to the sun. Although it is not explained what happens to him. Remember, the Eternals already committed suicide in the comics when they realized the true purpose of their existence.

But … why is he going to the sun?

Remember that Ikaris comes from Icarus that in Greek mythology he was a man who wanted to fly and got so close to the sun that his wings were burned and he ended up dying. Therefore it is a nice reference that they have added in Los Eternos, but the most important question is… Does it survive?

The answer is very complex and even Marvel studios you may not even know it yet. For now, one would have to think that Ikaris is dead, even the rest of the Eternals think so. Although it is clear that if they want him to return, they could give him a simple explanation.

The only reference we can go to is Superman, since even though it belongs to Dc comics has quite a few similarities to the new hero of Marvel studios. As we already know, the Sun affects in a very positive way Superman as it heals and empowers him and the closer he is, the more energy he receives. Even on one occasion, he created a fortress on the surface of the sun and this turned him into a golden being. Curiously in Marvel studios we have already seen golden beings such as the Sovereigns who have Anulax Batteries, one of the most powerful energy sources that exist in the Universe.

So … who knows if reaching the sun doesn’t kill Ikaris and what happens to him is that he transforms into a much more powerful being at the level of the Celestials. we hope that Marvel studios keep this in mind. While we wait to know what they do with this character and the rest of The Eternals, we can see the movies and series of the saga in the Disney Plus streaming platform.