Jan 04, 2022 at 06:15 CET



The polish Iga Swiatek, number 9 of the WTA and seed number 5, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the round of 32 of the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide for 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and nineteen minutes to the Australian tennis player Daria saville, number 421 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide, the round of 16.

During the match, the Polish tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times. As for the Australian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, obtained a 56% effectiveness, made 9 double faults and managed to win 46% of the service points.

The Polish player will face the Canadian tennis player in the round of 16 of the championship Leylah Annie Fernandez, number 24, tomorrow Wednesday from 1:30 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in Adelaide between January 2 and 9 on an outdoor hard court. A total of 48 tennis players participate in the championship. In total, a total of 30 players arrive at the final phase, including those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.