It’s funny how iFixit has gone from being a site to browse how devices are disassembled to serving as champion of the right to repair. The right to repair is something that has been in the United States for a long time and will eventually come to Europe. Manufacturers are simply asked for access to components so that devices can be repaired.

For example, Apple links the camera or display to the motherboard of an iPhone. So if we try to exchange original parts the device rejects them. This has caused Apple to make things a bit easier and it seems that Microsoft too. This time through a series of tools to repair our Surface device and with the iFixit guarantee.

Microsoft had so far waived the right to repair. If it is true that their latest devices made things a bit easier by allowing replacing SSDs, and in the case of the next Surface Laptop SE, even more options.

Today, Microsoft and iFixit announced a partnership whereby iFixit Independent Repairers, Microsoft Authorized Service Providers, Microsoft Experience Centers, and Microsoft Business Customers can now purchase official Microsoft support tools for Surface devices directly on iFixit.com.

It should be noted that these tools are intended for technical services and repair companies. This enables companies, in addition to Microsoft, to offer Surface device repair services for consumers and businesses. From the press release:

This program is released with three tools, as well as weights and accessories, all of which are designed by Microsoft and manufactured by iFixit. These tools allow you to accurately disassemble and reassemble certain Microsoft Surface models and will undergo the same rigorous quality tests and attention to detail that we pay to all of our products. Successfully working with adhesives is one of the most difficult aspects of repairing the Surface line. The adhesive must loosen precisely without damaging other components. During reassembly, achieving a strong bond requires precise application of force. Although not required to complete a DIY repair, these new tools are designed to prevent damage and will help technicians doing high volume repairs, and help improve accuracy and match factory adhesion.

These three tools include:

Surface Display Bonding Frame

Used in conjunction with weights to press the display assembly onto the device to ensure proper adhesion. The frame also comes with a 3/8 ″ thick 12 ″ x 12 ″ piece of EVA foam, on which the device should be placed during repair.

Compatible Devices: Surface Pro 7+, Surface Pro 8, and Surface Pro X

Surface Battery Cover

The Surface battery cover sits on top of the open device to ensure no accidental contact with the motherboard or other sensitive components.

Compatible Devices: Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch, 15-inch), Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch, 15-inch), Surface Laptop Go, Surface Laptop SE, and Surface Laptop Studio.

Surface Display Debonding Tool

It is used to separate the screen assembly from the device. The tool ensures that the opening pick is inserted deep enough into the device to separate the assembly from the display without damaging other components.

Compatible Devices: Surface Pro 7+, Pro 8, and Pro X

The program iFixit Pro is something independent repair technicians can opt for by filling out a form. Once completed and approved, those new iFixit for Surface Microsoft service tools can be purchased for use.

Although this is a significant first step in repairability of Surface, even iFixit recognizes that Microsoft can still do more. It points out that it is the right direction but that they still have a long way to go on the repairability journey. This is a first step and a market test, although Microsoft is committed to expanding access to new tools for new products.

Finally, from iFixit they have indicated that this will not affect their editorial and that they will continue “Disassembling and reviewing new Microsoft products objectively.” This partnership with iFixit should make life for consumers and businesses much easier with more options to get their Surface repaired.