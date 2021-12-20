This everyday action can turn into hell if we take the gravity out of the matter. And when we talk about gravity we mean the discovery by Newton of 9.8 meters per second.

For astronauts who do not suffer from alopecia, a prolonged stay on the International Space Station (ISS) means that, at some point, it will be necessary to go through the hairdresser (which in this case is your spacecraft companion.

Much like using a toilet in space, the microgravity conditions aboard the ISS require various adjustments. on your computer to ensure the task is carried out as cleanly (and safely) as possible.

Y haircuts in space are one of the most dangerous activities out thereHence, engineers have designed an accessory that connects the hair clipper to the hose of a vacuum cleaner to prevent loose hairs from floating and entering the astronauts’ eyes.

Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents 🚀💈💇‍♂️ Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist’s service ⭐️😉 #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/dDsXHaSgG5 – Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) December 19, 2021

Or, much worse, that obstruct vents and other spacecraft equipment, which could be totally catastrophic.

Matthias Maurer, from the European Space Agency, recently shared a video showing NASA astronaut Raja Chari playing a barber while Maurer received his first haircut in space.

“Since none of us want hair to get into our eyes or worse, into @Space_station systems, our hair clipper comes with a built-in vacuum.“Astronaut Maurer wrote on Twitter.

Life in Space, as you can see, it is a challenge even in the smallest of activities. Who was going to tell us that even a haircut could end everything.