Fall Guys is premiering its sixth season, but unfortunately users of Xbox and Nintendo Switch They will be left with the desire to play it, this due to the confirmation that the version for those platforms will arrive until 2022.

PlayStation makes it official: Fall Guys broke world record

This was confirmed in a publication of Xbox Wire, where it was revealed that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout it was changing its release date once again, as it was originally planned to come out last summer and then rescheduled for late 2021.

For its part, the developer Mediatonic he said through his Blog official “We know that the arrival of Fall Guys to Nintendo Switch and Xbox is something highly anticipated by all, and it is logical that it is. […] This is one of the top priorities we are currently working on and we will have more information to share with you in 2022. “

Fall Guys has a very loyal player base who is up to date with all the news around the game released in August 2020.

What’s New in Fall Guys Season 6

The version of Fall Guys for PlayStation and PC is currently releasing the sixth season called “Spectacular Party.” As its name implies, fun will be the fundamental basis for the game developed by Mediatonic.

One of the main attractions included in “Spectacular Party” is that now players can link their Epic Games accounts to track their progress and thus have cross-platform progress between PS4 and Steam.

Also from December 1-5 there will be various events for players to win a Sackboy costume, as well as the chance to unlock a pair of characterizations inspired by Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima.

Photo: Mediatonic

We must remember that the game of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout He has had several collaborations with entertainment IPs such as Sonic, TRON, Among Us, Godzilla and many more.