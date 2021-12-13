In the same way that happens with our most used programs, whether on a personal or professional level, games are an important part of our computer. These serve us to entertain ourselves in our leisure moments, for which companies such as NVIDIA They will be of great use to us thanks to their products.
Keep in mind that the aforementioned company that we are talking about is one of the most important at the graphic hardware level. For years it has put at our disposal a multitude of graphics cards that have not stopped evolving and adapting to the times. But it is not only about the hardware as such, but at the level of own signature software He tries to make things much easier for us and to improve our experience. The constant updates of your drivers that you send us serve as a clear example of all this.
At the same time, NVIDIA itself offers us a series of additional tools with which to improve and optimize the execution of this playful software. All this together will allow us to fully enjoy our video games and adapt them to the PC we have. In the event that we have a card from this manufacturer installed, in addition to the drivers, we will find its so-called Control Panel. At the same time together with this we have the possibility of installing another software called NVIDIA GeForce Experience which will also be very useful to us.
Precisely for this reason below we will show you a useful trick to optimize your games in the event that we notice that they do not work well on our PC. There are several parameters and functions that we can use here, but now we will talk about a very simple one.
Enhance your games with NVIDIA GeForce Experience
First of all, we must bear in mind that this is a utility of the aforementioned firm that is responsible for optimize the operation of these games. In addition, all this is extended to the applications that we have installed on the computer, something that has been integrated recently. In fact, the tool itself takes care, automatically, of optimizing all of this together so that we can enjoy our titles in the best way depending on the available PC.
In order to take advantage of this trick that we will talk about, we can right-click on the NVIDIA icon on the taskbar. Here we find a shortcut through which to open GeForce Experience. After a few seconds on the screen, the window corresponding to the tool that we are commenting on will appear. Next, in the tab called Home, we find a more or less extensive list of games and applications that we can optimize from here.
Now we only have to locate the specific title that is giving us execution problems when we start it on the computer. We select the same in the left panel of the window so that its available options appear in the right panel. By default, the NVIDIA GeForce Experience tool offers us a resolution that you consider recommended for our team. But if we see that the performance is poor or there are jumps, the best we can do is set another lower resolution.
In this way the demand of the games itself will be much less and we should no longer encounter the aforementioned execution problems.