Keep in mind that the aforementioned company that we are talking about is one of the most important at the graphic hardware level. For years it has put at our disposal a multitude of graphics cards that have not stopped evolving and adapting to the times. But it is not only about the hardware as such, but at the level of own signature software He tries to make things much easier for us and to improve our experience. The constant updates of your drivers that you send us serve as a clear example of all this.

At the same time, NVIDIA itself offers us a series of additional tools with which to improve and optimize the execution of this playful software. All this together will allow us to fully enjoy our video games and adapt them to the PC we have. In the event that we have a card from this manufacturer installed, in addition to the drivers, we will find its so-called Control Panel. At the same time together with this we have the possibility of installing another software called NVIDIA GeForce Experience which will also be very useful to us.

Precisely for this reason below we will show you a useful trick to optimize your games in the event that we notice that they do not work well on our PC. There are several parameters and functions that we can use here, but now we will talk about a very simple one.