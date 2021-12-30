As you read in the title, the Echo Dot smart speaker can be a great ally so you can get great sound quality while you are playing since this device can be paired with others to reproduce the sound. The Echo Dot you can get it on Amazon at a great price of less than 20 euros for all of Spain, so shipping is free, which is really cool, really.

Now let’s talk about the features that make this Echo Dot a great addition to your entertainment system. Thanks to its wireless technology, you can link this device to more Echo speakers in your room or home and you can create fantastic surround sound, which will give you a more immersive experience.

In addition to being able to connect it with your screen you can connect it to other devices like a tablet or a smartphone so that you can transmit the music without problems, with the Echo Dot you can monitor the traffic, see the weather, listen to the news, the radio, so if you are a regular football listener you can listen to Game Time while watching the game on the TV.

Being an Amazon smart speaker it has the addition of its virtual assistant Alexa, with it you can order various things around the house just with your voiceFrom turning on the TV, a spotlight, ordering food at home, even opening the door if you have a smart lock. Amazon is one of the pioneering companies in search of a truly smart home where all devices are connected to each other.

Last updated on 2020-11-27. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Also Alexa being an artificial intelligence has an algorithm or learning curve to adapt to your tastes and orders, this with the intention of adapting to each user. It can help you choose a game, choose a recipe, a movie or discover new songs by linking with Spotify, for example.

You can even call or send messages through the speaker to other people who have an Echo device, the message and the call can be through the Alexa application or with Skype without having to lift a finger. With the Drop-In function you can link or connect the speaker with other Echo devices that you have in your house.

You must connect the speaker to the power so you can use it, you can also connect other devices to transmit music through a cable thanks to the fact that it has a 3.5mm inputAs you can see, it is a device that in addition to being a speaker can help you with many things, for less than 20 euros you have it at home.

