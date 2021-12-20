A higher risk of patients developing diseases including mental illness and heart conditions if they have a medical history of periodontal (gum) disease has been found in a new study led by the University of Birmingham.

The study is the first of its kind to have included GP records for 64,379 patients who had a recorded history of periodontal disease, including gingivitis and periodontitis.





Isolating other factors

The records of these patients were compared with those of 251,161 patients who had no history of periodontal disease. In all cohorts, the mean age was 44 years and 43% were men, while 30% were smokers. Body mass index (BMI), ethnicity, and levels of deprivation were also similar between groups..

The researchers examined the data to establish how many of the patients with and without periodontal disease develop cardiovascular disease (heart failure, stroke, vascular dementia), cardiometabolic disorders (high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes), autoimmune diseases (arthritis, type 1 diabetes). , psoriasis) and mental illness (depression, anxiety, and severe mental illness) during an average follow-up of about three years.

The results of the study showed, in patients with a registered history of periodontal disease at the beginning of the study, the increased risk of developing a mental illness was 37%, while the risk of developing an autoimmune disease increased by 33%, and the risk of developing cardiovascular disease increased by 18%, while the risk of having a cardiometabolic disorder increased by 7% (with an increased risk much higher for type 2 diabetes by 26%).