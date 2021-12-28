Vehicles with the B environmental mark are those with a gasoline engine registered from the year 2000 and those diesel registered since 2006, as well as vehicles with more than 8 seats and freight transport, registered since 2005.

2021 is over and with it we welcome new restrictions that affect vehicles and their pollutant level. City councils in big cities like Madrid or Barcelona get serious with the levels of pollution and little by little they are establishing changes in the circulation.

Looking ahead to 2022 and if your car has the B mark, you must bear in mind that In Madrid, vehicles with a B label will be able to access and circulate through the Special Protection Low Emission Zones (ZBEDEP) without any problems. However, it is when parking where we find the restriction.

And is that They will not be able to park on the street if they are in that area. Parking must be done in a parking lot for public or private use or a non-endowment parking reservation. The only cars that can park on the street (SER zone) will be those marked with an ECO or ZERO label.

The fine for not respecting this rule amounts to 90 euros. In addition, we must remember the incorporation of a new Low Emissions area in Plaza Elíptica which will be added to the existing one. The Madrid City Council has created a consultation portal to help drivers check whether and in which areas their vehicles are affected by the measure.

On the other hand we have Barcelona and the Low Emission Zone (ZBE) of the city that was established on January 1, 2020 and that already restricted the passage to the most polluting vehicles.

Now for 2022, cars with DGT environmental label B can rest easy since they will continue to circulate without restrictions through Barcelona and the rest of the Low Emissions Zone. The fines for ignoring this rule will start at 100 euros and may be imposed successively.

At the moment, this is what is expected for next year, although everything will always depend on the levels of contamination, since this situation could change drastically, leaving these out of the vehicles that can access and limiting the areas only to those who have the ECO and ZERO labels.