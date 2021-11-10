The CEO of Apple is once again against the side loading of apps on the iPhone.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Apple CEO Tim Cook has made several headlines, including one related to Bitcoins and cryptocurrencies. But also, in that same interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin, Cook has spoken about “application side loading” or “Sideload“on the iPhone, something with which Apple has always been against, many times putting Android as an example.

Apple faces various investigations, both from the United States and Europe, for the supposed monopoly of the App Store, however Cook does not see it that way. The CEO of Apple indicates that users currently have the option to choose between wanting a safe and secure platform or an ecosystem that allows side loading, like Android.

I think people have that option today, Andrew. If you want side loading of apps, you can buy an Android phone

Apple continues to maintain its firm position against alternative app stores on iOS

Side loading would allow users download and install applications directly on your iPhone from the Internet or from other app stores. This is something that has never been allowed on the iPhone, which gives extra security when compared to Android.

“I think people have that option today, Andrew, if you want side loading of apps, you can buy an Android phone. That choice exists when you walk into a store. If that is important to you, then you should buy an Android phone. From our point of view, it would be like an automobile manufacturer telling you [a un cliente] you will not put airbags and seat belts in the car. I would never think of doing this in today’s time. It is too risky to do that. And so it wouldn’t be an iPhone if it didn’t maximize security and privacy.“.

How to know if the iPhone has a virus

Apple has always advocated that Security is the main reason why apps from outside the App Store are not allowed to be installed on the iPhone, And it may be true. But also keep in mind that allowing this could cause the App Store business generated much less money, something that Apple has not yet admitted.

Related topics: Manzana

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe