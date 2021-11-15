In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Windows 11 is now available for millions of computers. Of course, those who are from Microsoft itself are undoubtedly the best prepared to make the most of this system.

It goes without saying that today the MacBook are in their different versions the best-selling computers for professional use, something indisputable. although for many users Windows is still the best option, an OS that obviously has its advantages.

There are many models of Windows PCs that are aimed at this type of audience, although the clearest alternative in this sector to Apple’s MacBooks are the Microsoft’s own Surface Laptop, renewed in 2021 with the launch of the Surface Laptop 4, which now Amazon sells for only 949 euros in a warm-up deal for Black Friday.



New laptop in the Surface range with continuous design and hardware improvements. It comes with a 13.5 and 15-inch screen, 11th generation Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen and up to 19 hours of autonomy.

It is a fairly powerful, lightweight laptop with a very striking design, characteristics that we have been able to test first-hand in its analysis.

For example, its weight is only 1.54 kg, which is not bad for a 13.5 “screen, of a high quality also thanks to PixelSense technology, which significantly improves resolution, brightness and sharpness.

In addition, it equips a processor Low-power 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 to maximize battery life, reaching approximately ten hours of use working, more than enough for a working day wherever you are and without having to carry the charger with you.

Although it still comes with Windows 10 as an operating system, it is possible to install Windows 11 as soon as you turn it on, or rather update, without having to lose data or configure it again. In this way you can enjoy the many new features and improvements of the OS that Microsoft released just a few weeks ago.

With these wickers, it can certainly be considered as one of the best laptops for work, especially for users who are inevitably linked to Windows by their needs.

To top, In addition to selling the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 cheaper, Amazon sends it free to anywhere in SpainFor both Prime and non-Prime users.

