In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The best kitchen products and gadgets you can buy to be more productive while preparing your next meal.

If you want to start cooking betterEspecially since until now you have not gone beyond making pasta and an omelette, you can find a large number of appliances for your kitchen that will help you improve your techniques, or directly learn them.

The reality is that as in the rest of our lives, many devices are making our lives easier by taking care of the heaviest and repetitive tasks, also in preparing food. Because these gadgets for your kitchen will be essential.



You can buy these devices so that you don’t have to cook directly, to make your dishes faster or simply because you want to specialize in something, like desserts. But you will also find useful tools for day to day.

To see step-by-step recipes: Amazon Echo Show 5 for € 49.99



This Amazon smart speaker has a 5 "touch screen, dual HD camera, Alexa, and various smart functions that it shares with other speakers in the company's catalog.

Kitchen robot to take care of everything: Cecotec Mambo 10070 for € 269

Cecotec Mambo 10070 on Amazon

Programmable pot for day to day: Be Pro Chef Premier Plus Avant for € 44.90

Pro Chef Premier Plus Avant at Amazon

Oil-free fryer: Aigostar Hayden Pro for € 59.99

Aigostar Hayden Pro on Amazon

XXL oil-free fryer: COSORI CP158-AF for € 118.99

COSORI CP158-AF on Amazon

Dough mixer: Philips Daily HR3740 / 00 for € 25

Philips Daily HR3740 / 00 at Amazon

Glass blender: Moulinex Blend & Go LM1B1D for € 36.99

Moulinex Blend & Go LM1B1D at Amazon

Capsule coffee machine: Krups Nespresso VERTUO Next XN9105 for € 69

Krups Nespresso VERTUO Next XN9105 at Amazon

Steam case for microwave: Lékué for € 16.72

Steam case without tray Lékué at Amazon

Electric knife sharpener: Orbegozo CU 7000 for € 22

Orbegozo CU 7000 at Amazon

Programmable drip coffee maker: Cecotec Coffee 66 Smart for € 38.90

Cecotec Coffee 66 Smart at Amazon

Electric mug warmer: KitchenBoss for € 25.99

KitchenBoss Electric Mug Warmer at Amazon

Propane pizza oven: Ooni Koda for € 369

Ooni Koda on Amazon

Electric bread maker: Princess 152009 for € 64.38

Princess 152009 on Amazon

Portable induction hob: Fagor Lexie for € 49.99

Fagor Lexie on Amazon