In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to treat the skin of your face and perform a homemade ‘peeling’, with this Xiaomi ultrasonic cleaner you can keep your skin more luminous.

If you are a person who is concerned about their health, you surely have in mind that well-treated skin is also part of a good health routine. In addition to creams, other beauty tasks can be performed on the skin such as scrubs.

This Xiaomi device is a machine to perform a peeling using an ultrasound blade that removes unnecessary skin. In addition, its price is very low, it only costs 13 euros.



Ultrasonic cleanser for the face that allows you to have a cleaner and more luminous skin.

It is not an original idea of ​​Xiaomi, and it is actually a product of Wellskins, a brand that belongs to the Xiaomi ecosystem. But is that these types of blades are quite common in the world of home beauty.

It allows you to do a deep cleaning of the skin of the face removing dead cells from the surface of the skin to refresh and rejuvenate it. In this way the skin is smoother and more luminous.

It totally depends on the type of skin you have, but to keep your face healthy you must hydrate and cleanse it, with products like this ultrasound blade.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts. Read: below 1,000 euros

According to its manufacturer, it is even capable of removing blackheads from the face. It has a battery that lasts for several uses and is recharged by the included microUSB cable.

It will only cost you 13.66 euros in AliExpress. In addition, it has fast shipping to Spain of only 12 days, so if you are in a hurry it can take you before Christmas.