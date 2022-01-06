To give you a more approximate idea of ​​what we are talking about, when we mention Unreal Engine, actually we refer to one of the best known and used game engines at the moment. Thus, to achieve the objective that we propose in these lines, we will have to use our programming knowledge, together with the editor that Unreal proposes to us.

At the same time, if we focus on the aforementioned editor, we will find a work desk where we will monitor the development we are creating. In addition, and how could it be otherwise, here we find a multitude of menus, tools and functions at your fingertips. Depending on the level we want to achieve in our projects with Unreal Engine, we have several ways of working here. On the one hand, we can make use of an asset system through graphically connected nodes.

In the same way we can make use of the traditional method, that is, type code. At this point we must bear in mind that, to get the most out of this game engine, it is best to learn how to program in a specific language first. In this way, our projects will be much more complex as well as complete.