To achieve everything with very little, here is the desire that many feel fashion victims every morning after spending a long time in front of the closet without really knowing what to wear. Find the perfect balance between comfortable, trend and cool is not easy, but luckily, over the years the RRSS have become the source of divine inspiration. Today we show you five outfits that meet all expectations and they become perfect proposals to achieve an effect sporty chic.

A comfortable, casual and perfect proposal to wear 24/7

We have repeated it hundreds of times: having a good wardrobe at hand is vitally important and Julie Sariñana reminds us of this. With a sweater oversize white, baggy jeans and a pair of sneakers we can get the desired result. However, this one is better if we add a baseball cap on the way.

Long live the tracksuit

Last year the tracksuit was our great ally and this 2021, although we will not see it so much anymore, it is still a good option to achieve a sporty look, comfortable and casual.

Including a sports garment in the final look is a good option

The contrasts are cool, more so if they are poles apart. That is why we declare ourselves fans of the combination in the form of pleated trousers and sweatshirt. To add style, accessories play a great leading role in these types of outfits.

Leggings + socks are still all the rage

At the beginning of the year, leggings reappeared like the Phoenix Bird and were allied with white socks. This combination continues to be all the rage, and this is what street style tells us.

Main photo | Instagram @hoskelsa

Photos | Instagram @sincerelyjules, @emitaz, @entre_dois, @paulanata, @hoskelsa