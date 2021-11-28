In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have pets at home or you just like your floors to be shiny, Dyson has a practically irreplaceable offer.

Dyson vacuum cleaners are an object of desire, and with good reason, since they are the most powerful models on the market and with the best opinions of the users who have tried them.

Also, they haven’t completely resisted the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday campaign sales, that’s why there are one of its models that does go down and a lot of price: it is the Dyson V8 Animal + and it is on sale for 299 euros.



This cordless upright vacuum has all the power you need to vacuum even carpets and rugs without too much trouble.

It is its historical minimum price, putting itself within the reach of all those who always wanted to have a Dyson vacuum cleaner and could never afford it, and that is that they usually cost practically double.

It is a cordless, cyclonic vacuum cleaner and – as its name suggests – designed to finish a raisin with pet hair, as well as with all kinds of dirt, even the most encrusted.

Shipping is free and even all the accessories, the various brushes it has and a charging base that you can fix to the wall.

The autonomy reaches 40 minutes, although if you use it at maximum power it will last much less, obviously, since this power is designed to vacuum key points, such as carpets or mattresses, from which it can really remove all the dirt what’s in them.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts. Read: Pixel 6 Pro at the top, but far from the competition

If you want, you can transform it into a handheld vacuum cleaner in a matter of seconds, as well as empty the tank by simply moving a tab on it, without having to touch the accumulated garbage.

One of the details that make this vacuum cleaner a good option for the price it has is that its power does not have the so-called “memory effect”, which progressively reduces its suction capacity as the battery runs out.

Obviously, there are other wireless models that are much cheaper, but less powerful and reliable than this one from Dyson, which the brand itself has now lowered in price.