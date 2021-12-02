There are new measures to take into account due to the expansion that the Omicron variant has taken in the world and if you travel to the United States, you should know the changes for people who enter this country by plane.

The measure has been announced by the press department of the White House and in advance of the measure that will be finished in detail this Thursday, the challenge in the market is revealed in the face of the new variant that has become a pain of head for endless brands.

With this in mind, a very important challenge in the market is clear, and that is that it has become deeply important to see the changes that are taken in the entry of foreigners to countries or health measures, depending on the evolution that the health contingency is having.

If you are going to fly to the United States …

The government of that country made the decision that as of next week: if you are going to enter by plane you will have to take a C0VID-I9 test, which will have to be negative, this regardless of whether you already have your complete scheme of vaccination or nationality, all without exception must comply with the decision.

The action is one of the many activations that governments are taking worldwide, to control the health contingency and the challenge that exists in health at a time when the market has become tremendously challenging, it leads us to look at the case of the United States , being one of the most dominant economies in the world.

