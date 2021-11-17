Inosuke Hashibira is one of the most important characters in the main plot of ‘Demon Slayer’ or ‘Kimetsu No Yaiba’. Popularly known for wearing a boar mask, Inosuke is a character with a very temperamental character who, over time, has managed to find a place in the hearts of fans of this anime.

So much so, that there are even Demon Slayer fans who dedicate tributes to him like the one we are going to see below. A user of Reddit called “innerdemoncross” has got down to work and created a real work of art in the form of inosuke wallpaper. And the truth is that we love it! We are talking about a wallpaper whose format is ideal for a mobile phone screen. Take a good look at it!

<br>

The Inosuke wallpaper that any Demon Slayer fan wish they had on their mobile phone

In this fantastic wallpaper designed by Innerdemoncross we see Inosuke Hashibira in full attack jump wielding his saw-shaped swords. The art style is amazing!

It is not the first time we have talked about a tribute to this character, very recently we saw a realistic portrait of Inosuke with paint.

During the month of October, Demon Slayer wowed the world with the premiere of his movie ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train’ and the first season on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The truth is that anime is at its best and it is the ideal opportunity to download a wallpaper like the one we have recommended today. What did you think of this artistic concept of the character?