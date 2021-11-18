Each fashion firm has a classic that is renewed over the years without losing its essence. This piece may come in jacket shape, twin set, footwear or … bag. If we focus on the Italian firm Gucci, we will see how your iconic 1961 Jackie bag it is capable of surviving any trend or passing fad. Mango has echoed this and launches a very similar design for all those who dream of the original.

A classic that will never go out of style

This model has a lot of history and goes back to the time when Jackie Kennedy fell in love after its passage. Synonymous with elegance, class and savoir faire, the world of fashion was one of his great passions. One of her favorite bags was signed by Gucci and was originally called G1244. So many times she was photographed with this design that in 1961 a new, more curved version was made naming it “The Jackie” in her honor.





With dozens of different versions, this design can be ours from 1,500 euros.

A version low-cost very accomplished

For only 19.99 euros, Mango proposes this crossbody bag that follows the lines of the original. Brown in color and with a similar buckle, this design could become our favorite of the season. Comfortable and versatile, its price makes it attractive.





Photos | IMaxTree, Mango