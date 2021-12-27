In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you like to watch television in a classic way, without streaming, but the schedules do not allow you to watch your favorite programs, there is a DTT that will help you a lot.

Much has happened since that time when VHS allowed you to have practically all your favorite programs recorded to watch when you get home, although in reality for many people it is still a necessity to do this.

If you are one of those people, there is a very cheap DTT receiver that has a recording function, and it is sold by Amazon. It costs only 19.99 euros, a great bargain for those who need to have their recordings always at hand.

Of course, it is advisable to add a USB pendrive of at least 256GB to your order, and it is that it will be where all these videos are stored, which will surely take up a lot of space.

DTT with Sveon recorder

There is a pendrive model that fits perfectly, the SanDisk Ultra Flair, 256GB and a brand of total and absolute confidence in this sector.

The DTT receiver itself comes with an included remote control to change the channel, increase the volume and all the necessary actions.

Obviously, it must be borne in mind that the audiovisual landscape has changed a lot in recent years thanks to the emergence of all kinds of streaming platforms and Smart TVs, which are already surprisingly cheap in many cases.

Who more and who less already consumes content on demand at any time regardless of whether it is a series or a television program.



One important thing about this offer is that since it does not reach 29 euros, shipping is only free if you have Amazon Prime. If you don’t have it, you can take advantage of sign up for the free trial month without commitment of permanence, which will also allow you to see the best Prime Video series unpaid for 30 days.

In this way you will have your purchase at home in just 24 working hours, ready to install and configure it.