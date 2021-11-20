Pac-man He is one of the most important characters in the history of video games. Not only did it become a benchmark for the arcades of the 80s and a cultural icon, but it was consolidated as a successful IP that continues to this day and that we can see in different entertainment media.

If you know perfectly who Pac-Man is but you haven’t necessarily enjoyed his games, or if you are a fan from hell of the character, you will be interested to know that a new collection made of 14 classic and modern titles.

His name is Pac-Man Museum + and it is a improved version of Pac-Man Museum, a compilation that came out in 2014 on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC and that included Pac-man, Ms. Pac-Man, Super pac-man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, Pac-Attack, Pac-Man Arrangement, Pac-Man Championship Edition and Pac-Man Battle Royale.

This time, Pac-Man Museum + it is a collection that will arrive Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo switch and Pc and that will add a handful of titles to offer the following catalog:

Pac-man Super pac-man Pac & Pal Pac-Land Pac-mania Pac-Attack Pac-in-Time Pac-Man Arrangement (arcade version) Pac-Man Arrangement (console version) Pac-Man Championship Edition Pac Motorcycles Pac’n Roll Remix Pac-Man Battle Royale Pac-Man 256

“Let nostalgia eat you up, as you make your way into Pac-Man Museum + with 14 of the series’ legendary titles”, reads the description of the reveal trailer. Sight:

One of the peculiarities of the advance is that it shows a virtual interface designed as a arcade room in which you can customize the location of cabinets, decoration and memorabilia.

The game will have a progression system (completion of objectives) to unlock customization items.

Bandai Namco did not provide an exact release date, but did state that the collection will come to early 2022.