The best thing about Minecraft is that it is a huge field of experimentation and follies. The title of Mojang allows us to make fantasies of all kinds and even allows a single player to decide to mine an entire world, to achieve transcending in history. Now, more than one will drool seeing that what has been created.

NomALlama is a user who has not come up with a better idea than create a giant Oreo. Indeed, the legendary black and white cookie is a reality in the game, although surely you need a glass of milk of cosmic proportions to be able to eat it properly.

Among the data that we have to take into account are the necessary blocks to carry out this construction. Specifically we are talking about 46,727 blocks, a real outrage. To add more difficulty to this task, it is worth mentioning that everything has been built in Survival mode, without the help that Creative mode offers.

Therefore, NomALlama has had to deal with skeletons, zombies and all kinds of dangers in order to make the biggest Oreo we’ve ever seen. 13 days it took to build it and ensures that you will never go through such an experience again. Now it only remains for someone to build a glass of milk.