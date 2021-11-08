On previous occasions we had seen how the culture of cartoons, especially the manga that jump to the small screen, has taken over complete collections of our favorite brands, something that lovers of this type of animation productions will surely they will love, and much more to discover that Bershka has launched a clothing line inspired by Attack of Titan work of Hajime Isayama, to offer us contemporary pieces ideal to conquer the streets with our style.

The collection is inspired by a range of colors that adopts earth tones such as camel and brown to match black, giving prominence to the anime logo and betting on color blocks to make each garment synonymous with pure urban dynamism.

Printed fleece joggers





The perfect combination of prints and color that your most casual look needs, and is that this two-tone proposal fits both with a sweatshirt and with your black sneakers preferred. You find it for 29.99 euros.

Attack on Titan plush joggers

Color-blocked overshirt with pocket





Two trendy shades in one piece: this is this overshirt that adds print and color on the pocket and neck To wear it with looks of related tones and make it stand out from all your styling. You find it available for 45.99 euros.

Color block overshirt with pocket

Black hoodie





Print on the back, typography and a must-have color for any wardrobe: this is how this oversized black hoodie It becomes the most versatile and comfortable garment to wear in your winter looks. You find it available for 35.99 euros.

Attack on Titan print oversized hoodie

Extra loose ecru T-shirt





An extra loose fit in a basic color to match anything: this shirt will be the ideal companion to your outfits more comfortable both to go out and to stay at home. You find it available for 17.99 euros.

Extra loose print T-shirt

Color block sweatshirt with print





A perfect balance of color and style: this crew neck sweatshirt is the complement you needed to your complete look in black to show your passion for anime. You find it available for 29.99 euros.

Attack on Titan print sweatshirt

Images | Bershka

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.