We are talking about a software giant that many of you know more than enough for solutions such as Photoshop, Elements, Illustrator, Acrobat, etc. However, it must be taken into consideration that this is a firm that has plenty of more programs in its product catalog than we could imagine at first. Many of the solutions that Adobe presents to us focus on multimedia work at many levels.

At the same time we find some applications focused on office work, since it must be taken into account that the PDF files come from this company. But continuing with the multimedia sector, those interested in 2D animation have at their disposal an interesting program. It will delight our projects in this sense, as we will see. In this way we only have to get hold of Animate from the Adobe official website.

Once we have installed this program on our computer, we will have all the functions that you would use to start working on our two-dimensional animation projects. Similarly, it is worth noting that this software solution is perfectly capable of meeting the expectations of newcomers and professionals. We make a special mention of this program due to the functions it offers us, both simple and more complex, in order to achieve what we are looking for.