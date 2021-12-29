Android Auto has its days numbered and, is that Google has decided to bet on a new operating system with the consequence of leaving many mobiles without this feature.

Android Auto arrived a couple of years ago to make vehicles have a certain intelligence and, in addition, make life a little easier when navigating the streets of our cities. The reception of Android Auto was positive from the beginning, but it seems that Google has very different plans than expected.

In recent weeks, what Google has announced is that devices with Android 12 will no longer be able to enjoy Android Auto. The move may seem like it doesn’t make much sense, but those in Mountain View are always a few steps ahead and have a new proposal called Android Automotive OS.

This new operating system that has been created by Google has a clear mission: to become the infotainment system of the vehicle and, in addition, to serve as an assistant on the road. The interesting thing is that this software will be natively integrated into the vehicle, making the mobile phone unnecessary.

Having taken this path Android Auto as we know it on mobile devices would disappear. In the transition period until Android Automotive OS, several devices will run out of Android Auto, the list has all these terminals that will no longer enjoy this feature:

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4A 5G

Google Pixel 4A

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 3A XL

Google Pixel 3A

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 +

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

OPPO Find X3 Pro

TCL 20 Pro 5G

ASUS Zenfone 8

What about the terminals that have not been mentioned in this list? The truth is that the problem with Android Auto arises when going from Android 11 to Android 12, so if your device is still on Android 11 there should be no problem. Of course, if you have a new terminal or that will update to this version, it is most likely that you will have to say goodbye to Android Auto.