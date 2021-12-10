They were joined in the first days of December by the Redmi Note 10 5G (Redmi Note 10T 5G / POCO M3 Pro 5G) but it is that next week, from the same Monday, as many devices of the brand will begin the Android 12 tests . They are the following models:

There are about twenty devices that have already passed the internal operating system tests Of the brand. On some occasion we have already indicated that the chosen ones are the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi K40 Pro (Mi 11i / Mi 11X Pro), Mi 11 Lite 5G, Redmi K40 (POCO F3 / Mi 11X), Mi 10S, Xiaomi MIX 4, Redmi K40 Gaming (POCO F3 GT), Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (POCO X3 GT), Xiaomi Civi, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Redmi K30 Pro (POCO F2 Pro), Mi 10 Ultra and the Xiaomi Redmi K30S Ultra (Mi 10T / Pro).

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro +

With MIUI 13?

Less than 24 hours ago the CEO of the firm, Lei Jun, claimed that MIUI was close to disappearing. The reason is none other than that which will soon be replaced by MIUI 13, whose official launch will begin at the end of next week. In this way, Xiaomi will stop distributing the weekly developer ROM (Beta) in MIUI 12.5 on December 13, coinciding with the nuncio of the new smartphones that will be updated early.

This indicates that, by all accounts, the next update that carries Android 12 to the aforementioned smartphones, and those to be announced, will be that of the new interface MIUI, which will be available at the end of the month.

The list of devices that will receive MIUI 13 It is quite extensive and, as usually happens in these cases, the update for each one of them will not arrive at the same time but will occur at different times throughout 2022. We know that you really want to try the new operating system of Xiaomi but, for now, it’s time to be patient.

Xiaomi’s system update includes 2019 models and, according to reports, the new version will reach the following terminals, although this is an unofficial listing: