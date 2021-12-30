A practically quiet morning, in which we see various characters having to take a phone call that puts them on alert: your boss had a minor bicycle accident. He is not just any boss, but he is the one who occupies a certain oval office, so things like this become practically national security matters.

Thus begins ‘The West Wing’ (The West Wing), an excellent series that you can see from today on HBO Max after a time absent from the catalog of the platforms of streaming. Created by Aaron Sorkin and originally broadcast on the US network NBC (in Spain we could see it mainly on La 2) over seven seasons, more than fifteen years after its closure, it continues to leave its mark on the socio-political conversation.

But let’s introduce it a bit, roughly: the drama follows the cabinet of President Jed Bartlett (Martin Sheen). Mainly Chief of Staff Leo McGarry (the late John spencer), Josh Lyman (Bradley Whitford) his right hand; Toby Ziegler (Richard Schiff), the director of communications; Sam Seaborn (Rob lowe), his second board and CJ Cregg (Allison janney), the Press Secretary.

What’s more, Dulé Hill plays young Charlie Young, who joins as personal assistant to the president; Donna moss (Janel Moloney) plays Josh’s assistant and Stockard Canning as Abbey Bartlett, the first lady. Oh, and a very young Elisabeth Moss as the Bartletts’ youngest daughter.

Politics according to Saint Sorkin

Thus, over forty-two minutes per episode we walk the corridors of the west wing between conversations, decision-making, political, social and military crises in which, above all, we see people with two fingers of a forehead and common sense debating and make decisions. It is politics and government as they should be. And here is the exciting nuance of the series.

Those of us who know the work of Aaron Sorkin we know how idealistic he can be and how well he instills values ​​in his scripts. As viewers we are aware (or at least we intuit) that life in Washington DC is more similar to what ‘House of Cards’ and even ‘Veep’ shows than what the screenwriter proposes.

But, like the famous Mulder poster, we want to believe that something far from what we see day in and day out on the news is possible. And Sorkin makes us believe in that without this meaning not knowing what is happening in the world. ‘The west wing’ He has his feet on the ground at all times and in his footage he raises (and anticipates) some debates perennials of politics.

Current debates raised twenty years ago





It is curious, in this sense, start watching the series again, since no matter how current the tirades sound, we move to a past not so remote but so different in technology that it seems distant. A world of pagers, faxes, tube televisions and in which the Internet was not the norm for communications. But this world is thankfully timeless.

Speaking of the Internet and to give an example of a current debate made twenty-two years ago: one of Sorkin’s ads in the first episodes of the series would be in the hands of Sam Seaborn. The issue? privacy on the net and how something you wrote decades ago can come back to light to destroy your career.

It is not, as we would say, the only bomb that Sorkin and his team of writers would drop: Josh Lyman would ensure that all it takes to put the whole society, and the whole world, in check, is a virus. The communications director would give an example of a hypothetical return of smallpox, eradicated a few decades ago but which would wreak havoc if it reappeared since our immunity would have “expired”. Seeing what we are experiencing in this biennium, it has been more than successful.

As you can imagine, over seven years of international conflicts, electoral cycles, resignations, attacks, bombings, in the footage of the series there are themes to give and to give: education, abortion, religion, health, immigration policy, research and development, justice, LGTB rights, labor reforms, etc. they pass and are verbalized in the mouth either from Bartlett or some of his close associates.





And all with education, respect and aware that we navigate in a world in which few things are black and white. The decisions that are made are never ideal, those of the opposite are not terrible either. Although certain ideals are defended, Sorkin and company try not to polarize in the exhibition.

Regarding this, let’s not forget that the series is made for NBC and, therefore, designed for the general public. That implies that, Among the defects that we can take out of the series, there is a certain lack of self-criticism with, for example, the intervention of the United States in other countries and its self-assigned role of policeman of the world.

A series that left its mark

Despite a certain lowering of the level in its last seasons with the departure of Aaron Sorkin and his replacement by John Wells, ‘The West Wing of the White House’ was always correct in its plots and in its representation of this ideal politics conquering the public already critical from 1999 to 2006.





A commitment carried almost to an extreme. In his final season he dared to carry out a live episode. Written by Lawrence O’Donell Jr. and directed by Alex Graves, ‘The Debate’ aired on November 6, 2005 with a live performance of, worth the redundancy, an electoral debate between presidential candidates Matt Santos (Jimmy Smits) and Arnold Vinick (Alan Alda).

A memorable episode, recorded twice —one for the broadcast on the East Coast and the other for the West Coast (the latter is the one that is distributed in the domestic market and streaming) -, which emulated the television production of this type of program and that allowed both actors to improvise within the positions they had to defend.

The footprint of ‘The West Wing of the White House’ is immense, being one of the most influential series of its time. Even two decades after its premiere and three decades since its end, it still resonates quite a bit with curious events like Allison Janney appearing as CJ in the actual White House press room.

This is already an indication of what a beautifully written series starring a truly unforgettable cast has meant (and how young they all look) and which is still today the best political drama of the last decades.