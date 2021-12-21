One of the best Rockstar games can be yours completely free.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was not exactly a release, not only because it was the remastering of three absolute classics from the PS2 era, but also because of the huge amount of technical errors and the poor performance With which it reached the stores, even on new generation consoles and PCs, where it was withdrawn for a period of time. Now, Rockstar wants to reward those who bought the collection on PC giving away a game to choose from a curious selection.

For free and until January 5, 2022, Rockstar will allow you to choose one of these games to download: Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition, Grand Theft Auto 4: Complete Edition, Max Payne 3, LA Noire, or Bully: Scholarship Edition (via Gamingbolt). Although you can also choose cash for the company’s online games, such as A Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online or 55 gold bars for Red Dead Online.

Remember that this promotion is only and exclusively available on PC through the Rockstar Launcher, the only platform on which the game was put on sale. We will see if the measure takes effect and users are encouraged to try Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition now that it has corrected some of its initial technical problems. Regarding the visual finish and the redesign of some models, it is up to everyone’s personal taste.

This is how impressive GTA IV would look with an appearance adapted to the new generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

Despite the setbacks, GTA continues to be one of the most lucrative video game brands in the industry, while Rockstar continues to play the clueless with the development of GTA VI, the company continues to offer new content for the multiplayer aspect, the great economic engine of The franchise behind GTA V. The Contract is the newest content expansion for GTA Online.

