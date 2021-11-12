In our youth we could not live without bell bottoms, and now it seems that this type of cut is back in fashion. Stradivarius It shows us with versatile and fun designs where originality makes a dent in each of your proposals. In addition, it shows us different combinations and / or outfits so that we are agile and do not waste so much time in front of the closet.

Mixing bright prints with plain garments

There is an infallible mix that always works: combine a printed garment with another plain, basic and wardrobe. In this way they complement each other perfectly, extolling the print in an original and striking way.













Combining very disparate fabrics

We know that the mixture of disparate fabrics is liked, and the Spanish firm once again shows us the great success that these types of combinations represent. That is why it shows us how electric blue flared corduroy pants are the best couple for a cardigan-type knitted sweater.





With an eye-catching top

However, the brand has the perfect combo for all those who want to break hearts this fall: flared pants with geometric print and a kind of body cut out capable of knocking out staff.





Photos | Stradivarius