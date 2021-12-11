The arrival of MIUI 13 seems imminent. Everything indicates that it will be at the end of December when we see its debut together with the new Xiaomi 12 Series, thus revealing all its news or more importantly, which devices will be compatible.

A new icon pack, a cleaner and more minimalist interface and a great variety of widgets, these are the main novelties that we will see in MIUI 13 and that Xiaomi has already been unveiling in the latest betas, but … Will this update reach all the company’s devices?

Unfortunately, MIUI 13 will not be available to everyone. As many of you know, Xiaomi usually updates its mobiles during the first 2 or at most, 3 years of life. That is why devices as currently used as the Redmi Note 8 Pro will probably be left without receiving this update.

If we take into account the latest articles published by ITHome or even the list of XIAOMIUI, the new version of MIUI 13 will not reach all Xiaomi devices, So if you use any of these models in your day to day, it is possible that they will not end up updating.

Specifically, these devices, still quite popular, which probably will not receive MIUI 13 are:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Mix 3 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8T, Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi 8

Redmi Note 7

Devices of previous generations to these, that is, the Redmi Note 6 Series, the Xiaomi Mi 6, Redmi 7 …

As we can see, the list is quite extensive, including devices with some age. Even so, it is not an official list and as has happened on other occasions, The MIUI development team may end up updating any of these devices included in the list to MIUI 13.