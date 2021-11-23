Joker, one of the most dangerous and widespread malware in recent years, has reappeared in the Google Play Store, infected a wide variety of applications that you could have installed on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO.

Dubbed one of the most essential and iconic villains in popular culture, this malware is capable of not only stealing your data, but also stealing your money. To do this, Joker is capable of infecting your device, stealing your access to SMS, automatically making subscriptions without our authorization or even decrypting the DEX file of your Xiaomi.

Unfortunately, Joker has been seen again in up to 15 different apps on the Google Play Store. Among these we find the following, that if you have them in your Xiaomi you should delete them as soon as possible:

Easy PDF Scanner Now QR Code Scan Super-Click VPN Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer Battery Charging Animation Bubble Effects Smart TV Remote Volume Boosting Hearing Aid Flashlight Flash Alert on Call Halloween Coloring Classic Emoji Keyboard Super Hero-Effect Dazzling Keyboard EmojiOne Keyboard Battery Charging Animation Wallpaper Blender Photo Editor-Easy Photo Background Editor

So you can analyze your Xiaomi for malware or viruses

Among the different options that MIUI allows us, we find the possibility of scan our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO for malicious softwarei.e. malware or virus. To do this, we just have to follow these simple steps:

Go to the Security app Once inside we will only have to enter the section «Security scan»To start the analysis process

It does not hurt we regularly scan our terminal for malicious software. Let us remember that our smartphone has become a fundamental tool where we store a large amount of compromising information.

Via | Equal Leaks