In order to dissuade citizens from using the car, the General Directorate of Traffic is proposing changes in parking lots so that those with large cars pay more. Goodbye to the scale of the labels.

For a few years in the DGT they have not known how to make drivers leave their car at home and go to the city by public transport.

And while this is in line with European laws and with the international mandate, sometimes the only way they can think of is by putting bigger fines or higher prices for everything.

And today we are facing a new punitive measure that punishes the use of private vehicles instead of favoring the use of public transport, which is what should be better if we really want to convince citizens that the metro and the bus are better than the car.

As we have been able to know, one of the tasks they have carried out throughout 2021 is update the information of each vehicle so that the municipalities can use this data to regulate the price of the parking meter.

And although this was done before taking into account the color of the environmental labelIn other words, a car with the Zero label paid much less than a car with the B label, now what they want to do is make those who occupy the most pay more.

The DGT wants, in short, that large vehicles such as SUVs, minivans and SUVs pay a higher price for parking on public roads than small cars.

And, although the measure makes sense since these vehicles occupy more space, it once again punishes the private vehicle instead of promoting the use of public transport.

As the experts defend, the key for citizens to go by public transport is offering a quality and inexpensive service that makes taking the car or motorcycle not worth it under any circumstances, not putting more taxes.