The Chinese company has just announced the dates on which it will publish updates to its operating system. We have the exact days and phone models that will receive it.

OPPO introduced ColorOS 12 in October 2021. Since then, the company has rolled out the latest version of custom OS on a slew of phones, including the Find X3 Pro and Find X2 Pro.

More recently OPPO has released the stable version of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 for Reno 5 and Reno 6 series.

And now, the company has just shared a new roadmap detailing the next batch of OPPO phones that will receive the ColorOS 12 update. Let’s see what dates are the ones that OPPO has shared with us.

January 17, 2022: OPPO Find X3 Neo 5G; Reno 5 5G

OPPO Find X3 Neo 5G; Reno 5 5G January 18, 2022: OPPO Reno 6Z 5G; OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G; OPPO Reno 5 Pro, OPPO Reno 5Z 5G, OPPO F19 Pro +.

OPPO Reno 6Z 5G; OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G; OPPO Reno 5 Pro, OPPO Reno 5Z 5G, OPPO F19 Pro +. January 20, 2022: OPPO A73 5G.

OPPO also shared a roadmap for the rollout of the ColorOS 12 beta for a large batch of phones belonging to its mid-range.

According to OPPO, the following devices are scheduled to receive a beta update in the coming months.

February 2022: OPPO Reno 5F, OPPO Reno 4 Pro, OPPO Reno 4F, OPPO F19 Pro, OPPO F17 Pro.

OPPO Reno 5F, OPPO Reno 4 Pro, OPPO Reno 4F, OPPO F19 Pro, OPPO F17 Pro. March 2022: OPPO Reno 5 Lite, OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno 4Z 5G, OPPO Reno 4 Lite, OPPO A94, OPPO A93, OPPO A53s 5G.

According to OPPO’s deployment schedule, The Reno 5 5G and Find X3 Neo should start receiving the stable ColorOS 12 update from January 17.

Meanwhile, the Reno 6Z 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, Reno 5Z and F19 Pro + will receive the Android 12 update from January 18. As we can see, OPPO has started the year well, or so it seems.