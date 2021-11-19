The arrival of Nvidia GeForce Now Cloud to LG televisions will allow users to play from their living room in total comfort.

Gaming services in the cloud are here to stay and many manufacturers have begun to bet on this type of service. LG is one of these companies and it does so by adding an application to its televisions.

The specific application is GeForce Now, this platform that comes from NVIDIA allows you to play in the cloud and, logically, not having to have any type of equipment or specific hardware.

In the case of LG it makes a lot of sense because they have a range of televisions intended for gaming. The inclusion and support of GeForce Now in webOS will allow any user with a subscription to this service to play in their living room.

If you are thinking of installing this application right now, there is bad news. The first thing is that it is not yet available on televisions. LG’s plans say that it will arrive starting next week in the store Applications by LG.

Of course, it will not reach all LG televisions. The South Korean firm has commented that, in principle, it will reach the following televisions: NanoCell TV from the year 2021, QNED Mini LED and LG 4K OLED.

The positive thing about having NVIDIA GeForce Now is that this platform offers a free subscription. If we choose this subscription we will have access to more than 35 free games that can be enjoyed from the sofa.

LG GX is a television designed to be installed hanging on the wall like a painting. The design of its rear is designed so that there is no gap between the TV and the wall. On a technical level, it is a high-end OLED TV with the latest image and sound technologies. Read: iPhone 13: features and price in Mexico

The quality available to users with a free subscription will be Full HD or 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Users who pay GeFroce Now Priority They will enjoy other advantages such as ray tracing or rescaling using artificial intelligence.

At the level of needs, the only thing that is needed is a compatible controller such as the Xbox One or the Play Station 4. Of course, you can try Bluetooth controls from any other brand.